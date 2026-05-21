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Human Rights Observatory

Netherlands: Amnesty International supports strategic lawsuit against alleged illegal tracking software in games and apps

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International supports a class action lawsuit filed today by The Privacy Collective on behalf of Dutch internet users against the American tech company AppLovin.  The case focuses on the alleged unlawful collection and trading of personal data of millions of Dutch people via tracking software in popular mobile games and apps.  This is what’s happening  Through software built into countless popular games and apps, AppLovin is […] The post Netherlands: Amnesty International supports strategic lawsuit against alleged illegal tracking software in games and apps appeared first on Amnesty…


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© Amnesty International -
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