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Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: As Labor struggles with budget backwash, One Nation surfs a wave

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Albanese government has found itself on the thorny end of a social media campaign post-budget as it watches One Nation ride a wave.The Conversation


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