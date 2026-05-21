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Why talking like Yoda can help you to master British Sign Language

By Victoria-Elliot Bush, PhD Candidate, Linguistics, Queen Mary University of London
I’m not surprised that Talk Like Yoda Day exists. Over 40 years since his Star Wars debut (puppeteered and voiced by Frank Oz), Yoda remains a recognisable figure in pop culture. This is in part due to his distinctive and frequently imitated version of English.

What stands out about Yoda’s speech is his unusual word order. Think of some of his most famous lines: “Patience you must have, my young Padawan” and “Your path you must decide”. This is clearly not the typical English word order, but it’s…The Conversation


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