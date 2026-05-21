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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Attacks on trans identities become a strategic political tool in Brazil

By Nicole Froio
In the last decade in Brazil, transphobia has become one of the main tools for disseminating misinformation. In many cases, it is spread by elected politicians with millions of followers


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