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Human Rights Observatory

Why diphtheria, whooping cough and measles have come back in Australia

By Adrian Esterman, Professor of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, Adelaide University
Diseases once thought confined to history are making a comeback in Australia. And vaccination is only part of the story.The Conversation


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