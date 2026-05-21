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Human Rights Observatory

How journalism can serve the greater good

By Misha Ketchell, Editor-in-chief & Executive Director, The Conversation
In the washup following the federal budget last week, the ABC did a vox pop interview with a voter about a tax change that would leave him worse off. The answer he gave was unexpected. Instead of complaining, he told the reporter that he supported the change because it could help young people get into housing, and that would serve the greater good.

I’ve been thinking about what he said ever since. How often, these days, do you hear anyone talk about the “greater good”? For a long time now, large sections of the media and political class have behaved as though public policy is a game…The Conversation


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