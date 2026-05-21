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Human Rights Observatory

Taunting and degrading civilians in armed conflict is a clear violation of international law

By Shannon Bosch, Associate Professor (Law), Edith Cowan University
In a video posted by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Wednesday night, detained activists from dozens of countries are shown kneeling on the ground with their foreheads on the floor and hands zip-tied behind their backs.

Some of the activists, who had been intercepted by Israeli forces on a flotilla in the Mediterranean Sea, are then pushed and dragged by Israeli personnel. Ben-Gvir is seen waving an Israeli flag and taunting them.

The video on his X account had a simple…The Conversation


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