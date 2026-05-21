CSIRO is cutting climate science jobs. This is what’s at stake for Australia
By Christian Jakob, Director, ARC Centre of Excellence for the Weather of the 21st Century, Monash University
Andy Hogg, Professor and Director of ACCESS-NRI, Australian National University
Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick, Deputy Director, Engagement and Impact, The ARC Centre of Excellence for the Weather of the 21st Century, Australian National University
CSIRO has told staff it will cut 92 positions in its environment unit – just days after the Australian government boosted funding to the national science agency by A$387 million.
Our scientific colleagues have told us roughly a third of CSIRO’s climate modellers will lose their jobs – between four and six roles out of about 15 scientists. These cuts come on the back of decades of slow but steady reductions in funding in the same area. This threatens Australia’s ability to do its own climate modelling at a time when the United States has drastically…
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- Wednesday, May 20, 2026