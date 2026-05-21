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Human Rights Observatory

Foreign Minister Wong orders ambassador called in over Israeli minister’s ‘shocking’ video

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Foreign Minister Penny Wong ordered the Israeli ambassador, Hillel Newman, to be called into the department over a video posted by far right Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, in which he insults and taunts detained members of the flotilla carrying aid for Palestinians.

Wong said on social media: “The images we have seen overnight are shocking and unacceptable”.

The video shows the activists keeling with their heads on the ground.

A gloating Ben-Gvir says: “Welcome to Israel, we are the landlords.”

“They came with much pride, as…The Conversation


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