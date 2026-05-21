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Playing host to Putin and Trump, China sends a message – it’s now in the driver’s seat

By Alexander Korolev, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, UNSW Sydney
It’s been quite a week for Beijing, with back-to-back visits by the leaders of the United States and Russia. Chinese President Xi Jinping has had his hands full with hosting duties, gun salutes, photo opportunities and high-level talks.

Each visit was important in its own way. US President Donald Trump’s state visit was his first to Beijing since 2017. It came at a moment of strained China-US relations, with the…The Conversation


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