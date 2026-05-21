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Yáng Shuāng-zǐ, winner of the International Booker Prize, reveals a Taiwan many Australians have never seen

By Mei-fen Kuo, Lecturer in Contemporary Chinese Culture and History, Macquarie University
Yáng Shuāng-zǐ and her English translator Lin King have received the 2026 International Booker Prize for Taiwan Travelogue. The novel is the first work translated from Mandarin Chinese to win the award in its ten-year history, and Yang is the first Taiwanese writer to take the prize.

The judges described Taiwan Travelogue as “a captivating, slyly sophisticated novel” that “pulls off an incredible double…The Conversation


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