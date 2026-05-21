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Human Rights Observatory

Maldives: Attacks on Media Escalate

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police block protesters during a demonstration against the jailing of two journalists in the Maldives capital of Malé, on May 13, 2026. © 2026 Mohamed Shabin/Viraasee (Bangkok) – Two journalists were arrested in the Maldives in the second week of May, 2026, the first journalists jailed on criminal charges since the country adopted a democratic constitution in 2008, Human Rights Watch said today.The Maldives authorities should immediately release the arbitrarily imprisoned journalists, Leevan Ali Naseer, 29, and Mohamed Shahzan, 31, and drop charges against media officials…


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