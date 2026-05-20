Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: New UN climate accountability resolution an important step in advancing climate justice

By Amnesty International
Responding to the adoption of the climate accountability resolution at the United Nations General Assembly by overwhelming consensus today, Camile Cortez, Senior Campaigner on Climate Justice at Amnesty International, said: “Today’s vote marks an important step in advancing climate justice. By adopting this resolution, states have recognized that they have legal duties to address the […] The post Global: New UN climate accountability resolution an important step in advancing climate justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How employers can support workers when they take medical leave
~ Liberia: School Fees Block Children’s Access to Education
~ The illusion of online public opinion in Lebanon’s political conflicts
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Margaret Thornton on the landmark Tickle v Giggle transgender case
~ New ‘AI scientists’ are improving – but reveal their fundamental limits
~ For decades, Australian institutions have displayed stolen human remains. But there’s a way forward
~ How does street lighting impact wildlife and when should we turn off the lights?
~ How switching to smarter lighting can cut energy bills and boost your health
~ Why early medieval Ireland had laws for bees
~ Cathedrals by Claudia Piñeiro is a gripping Argentinian crime story about gender violence and the weaponisation of religion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter