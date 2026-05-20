Health authorities are racing to contain Ebola in the DRC and Uganda. Here’s what’s making it so challenging
By C Raina MacIntyre, Professor of Global Biosecurity, NHMRC L3 Research Fellow, Head, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Ashley Quigley, Senior Research Associate, Global Biosecurity, UNSW Sydney
Mohana Priya Kunasekaran, Research Associate, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Noor Jahan Begum Bari, Research Officer, Infectious Disease and Biosecurity, UNSW Sydney
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is grappling with a rising Ebola epidemic, with almost 600 cases detected so far and more than 130 deaths.
Ebola is a rare virus that initially causes a fever, fatigue, muscle pain, then…
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- Wednesday, May 20, 2026