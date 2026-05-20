We analysed the TikTok history of 142 men. Here’s what it taught us about the manosphere
By Krista Fisher, Research Fellow, Centre for Youth Mental Health, The University of Melbourne
Cynthia Miller-Idriss, Professor of Education and Sociology, American University
Emily Lewis, Research assistant, Movember Institute of Men's Health, The University of Melbourne
Ruben Benakovic, PhD Student, The University of Melbourne
Zac Seidler, Associate Professor, Centre for Youth Mental Health, The University of Melbourne
Three videos, three very different messages about masculinity and health. New research shows this is how the manosphere finds young men.
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- Wednesday, May 20, 2026