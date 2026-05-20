Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rare 567-million-year-old fossils refine our understanding of early animal evolution

By Chris Kirkland, Professor of Geochronology, Curtin University
Anthony Clarke, Research Fellow, School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Curtin University
From butterflies to blue whales, corals and worms, Earth is home to an incredible diversity of animals. How all of these animals evolved from earlier, simpler ancestors is one of the most exciting stories in the history book of life on our 4.5 billion-year-old planet.

A new study, published today in Science Advances, adds crucial information to this story. Led by Scott Evans, assistant curator of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How employers can support workers when they take medical leave
~ Liberia: School Fees Block Children’s Access to Education
~ The illusion of online public opinion in Lebanon’s political conflicts
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Margaret Thornton on the landmark Tickle v Giggle transgender case
~ New ‘AI scientists’ are improving – but reveal their fundamental limits
~ For decades, Australian institutions have displayed stolen human remains. But there’s a way forward
~ How does street lighting impact wildlife and when should we turn off the lights?
~ How switching to smarter lighting can cut energy bills and boost your health
~ Why early medieval Ireland had laws for bees
~ Cathedrals by Claudia Piñeiro is a gripping Argentinian crime story about gender violence and the weaponisation of religion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter