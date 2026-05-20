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Poet, playwright, spy: Stephen Greenblatt conjures the brilliant life of Christopher Marlowe

By Kate Flaherty, Senior Lecturer (English and Drama), Australian National University
In Dark Renaissance, his new biography of Christopher Marlowe (1564-1593), Stephen Greenblatt shares a trait with Marlowe and the Elizabethan playwright’s most famous character, Doctor Faustus: a desire to conjure.

Review: Dark Renaissance: The Dangerous Times and Fatal Genius of Shakespeare’s Greatest Rival, Christopher Marlowe – Stephen Greenblatt…The Conversation


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