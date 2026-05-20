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The Michelin Guide is coming to South Australia. The rest of the country will be watching

By Anita Manfreda, Associate Professor, Blue Mountains International Hotel Management School, Torrens University Australia
Catheryn Khoo, Professor of Tourism and Hospitality, Torrens University Australia
Roshis Krishna Shrestha, Research Assistant Professor, School of Hotel and Tourism Management, Hong Kong Polytechnic University
South Australia will become the first Australian destination included in the Michelin Guide, with the inaugural selection to be revealed in October.

The guide began in France in 1900 as a road guide created by the Michelin tyre company to encourage motorists to travel (there were just 3,000 cars in France at the time). Under the original system, one star was “worth a stop”, two stars was…The Conversation


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