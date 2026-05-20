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Human Rights Observatory

ICRC President: "We can no longer pretend that what we are witnessing across war zones is in accordance with the law"

Speech given by Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, at the UN Security Council Open Debate on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict – 20 May 2026, New York


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