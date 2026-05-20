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The Silence of the Lambs introduced the world to forensic entomology – but how much has the science changed since?

By Noemi Procopio, Professor of Forensic Sciences, School of Law and Policing, University of Lancashire
Paola A. Magni, Associate Professor of Forensic Science, Murdoch University
In the early 1990s, crime-loving television audiences could choose mainly between cozy, fictional detective series such as Columbo and Murder, She Wrote. The US docuseries Unsolved Mysteries brought a few real cold-case investigations to light, but coverage of forensic science on screen was still relatively simple.

Then, in May 1991, The Silence of the Lambs was released. Based on Thomas Harris’s 1988 novel, this big-budget thriller was darker, more disturbing…The Conversation


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