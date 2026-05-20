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Human Rights Observatory

More universities are disinviting commencement speakers who might challenge students’ ideas, unraveling an apolitical tradition

By Austin Sarat, William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence and Political Science, Amherst College
Delivering a university commencement address used to simply be a unique kind of honor. Speakers stand before a podium, wearing a traditional graduation cap and robe, and offer graduates life lessons and inspirational words as they enter the next phase of life.

But today, speaking at a university commencement ceremony carries considerable risk, as Morton Schapiro, former president of Northwestern University, recently found…The Conversation


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