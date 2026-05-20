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Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: After a year in detention and repeated rights violations, authorities must immediately release Ruth López

By Amnesty International
One year after the arbitrary detention of Ruth López, Amnesty International is reiterating its concern over the human rights violations committed against her and calling on the Salvadoran authorities to fully guarantee her due process rights, end her incommunicado detention, and fully comply with the precautionary measures granted by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. […] The post El Salvador: After a year in detention and repeated rights violations, authorities must immediately release Ruth López appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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