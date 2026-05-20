Bleeding and sepsis at childbirth are a danger to mothers: Sierra Leone study shows a simple screening tool can detect risk in time
By Andrew Shennan, Professor of Obstetrics at King’s College London and chair of the FIGO Preterm Birth Committee (2012-23)., King's College London
Katy Kuhrt, Post-doctoral research fellow, King's College London
Rossetta O. G. Cole, Lecturer, University of Sierra Leone
Early identification of abnormal heart rate and blood pressure is crucial to prevent maternal deaths from postpartum haemorrhage and maternal sepsis.
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- Wednesday, May 20, 2026