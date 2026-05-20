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Human Rights Observatory

Swatch brawls: why are people fighting over pocket watches?

By Roman Pavlyuchenko, Lecturer in Marketing, University of Bath
Delphine Dion, Full Professor, Consmption and Market dynamics, ESSEC
So now we know exactly what you get when you cross two distinct brands of Swiss watch-making, one affordable (Swatch) and one luxury (Audemars Piguet). You get a new model of watch that attracts massive hype, huge queues and brawling customers.

For £335, you might also get your hands on a colourful pocket watch. But first you’d have to brave the crowds.

The watches, manufactured as a collaboration (or “collab”) between the two companies, are available in selected Swatch stores, with


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