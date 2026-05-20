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How do we help intellectually gifted kids flourish? The answer isn’t just giving them more work

By Jessica Cabezas Alarcón, Dra. Educación y Sociedad. Professora Departament de Mètodes d'Investigació i Diagnòstic en Educació, Universitat de Barcelona
When we talk about intellectually gifted children, the debate tends to focus on one of two questions: how we detect this characteristic, and why it doesn’t always translate into higher marks at school. While these are important questions, they overlook another equally important one: what can schools do once they know a student has to learn in a different way to other others?

Even when gifted students are identified, educators tend to offer an uninspiring response. They set more work, or more of the same…The Conversation


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