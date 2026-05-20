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Xi and Putin tout ‘new type’ of world order in Beijing – but is their alliance really that strong?

By Marcin Kaczmarski, Lecturer in Security Studies, University of Glasgow
Less than a week after hosting Donald Trump, China’s leader Xi Jinping welcomed his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to Beijing. Unlike Trump’s visit, this was a routine meeting. The Chinese and Russian presidents have met more than 40 times since 2013, with the latest meeting marking Putin’s 25th visit to China.

The frequency of talks is itself a testimony to the expanding scope of shared interests between the two states. And, as is typical for Sino-Russian summits, Xi and Putin signed…The Conversation


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