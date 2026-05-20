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Human Rights Observatory

Why digital IDs are back on the UK government’s agenda

By Tim Holmes, Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Policing, Bangor University
In the recent king’s speech, King Charles outlined a series of UK government proposals, including plans to move forward with digital identity through the digital access to services bill.

The government says the scheme is designed to modernise access to public services, allowing people to verify who they are more quickly and securely. The proposal is voluntary. But after last September’s politically bruising debate over compulsory national ID cards, digital identity may once again become a contentious…The Conversation


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