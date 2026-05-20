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Taiwan Travelogue wins 2026 International Booker – a deftly translated tale of food, love and history

By Eva Cheuk-Yin Li, Lecturer in Screen Industries, King's College London
Set in 1930s Taiwan under Japanese colonial rule, Taiwan Travelogue follows fictional Japanese novelist Aoyama Chizuko and her Taiwanese interpreter, Ō Chizuru (or Ông Tshian-ho'h), as they journey across colonial Taiwan by rail, encountering its diverse local food cultures. But Taiwan Travelogue is far more than a historical travel narrative. Through meals, translation and silences, Yáng explores colonial power, intimacy and the limits of empathy.

At first glance, the novel almost resembles a cookbook. Each…The Conversation


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