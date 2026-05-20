Beyond regulation: Why committed leadership will decide Canada’s energy future
By Amir Bahman Radnejad, Chair and Associate Professor of Innovation and Marketing, Mount Royal University
Brenda Nguyen, Associate Professor, Dhillon School of Business - Organizational Behaviour and Human Resources, University of Lethbridge
For Canada’s regulatory reform proposals to work, federal leaders need to stick to tight timelines even when faced with lawsuits and provincial pushback.
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- Wednesday, May 20, 2026