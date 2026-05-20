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Human Rights Observatory

Transgender youth and their families struggle to find gender-affirming care – even in states where it’s still legal

By Susan Radzilowski, Lecturer in Social Work, University of Michigan
Misinformation and a shifting legal landscape have left many families with trans children uncertain about what care doctors can still provide.The Conversation


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