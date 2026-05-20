How employers can support workers when they take medical leave
By Liza Barnes, Assistant Professor of Management, Drexel University
Ashley Hardin, Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior, Washington University in St. Louis
Christina Lacerenza, Assistant Professor of Organizational Leadership, University of Colorado Boulder
About 2 in 3 Americans who are employed can get paid time off work while getting and recovering from chemotherapy or surgeries doctors have told them they need.
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- Wednesday, May 20, 2026