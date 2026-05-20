Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How employers can support workers when they take medical leave

By Liza Barnes, Assistant Professor of Management, Drexel University
Ashley Hardin, Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior, Washington University in St. Louis
Christina Lacerenza, Assistant Professor of Organizational Leadership, University of Colorado Boulder
About 2 in 3 Americans who are employed can get paid time off work while getting and recovering from chemotherapy or surgeries doctors have told them they need.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As goes CBS Radio News, so goes the idea that news media should serve the public interest
~ Liberia: School Fees Block Children’s Access to Education
~ The illusion of online public opinion in Lebanon’s political conflicts
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Margaret Thornton on the landmark Tickle v Giggle transgender case
~ New ‘AI scientists’ are improving – but reveal their fundamental limits
~ For decades, Australian institutions have displayed stolen human remains. But there’s a way forward
~ How does street lighting impact wildlife and when should we turn off the lights?
~ How switching to smarter lighting can cut energy bills and boost your health
~ Why early medieval Ireland had laws for bees
~ Cathedrals by Claudia Piñeiro is a gripping Argentinian crime story about gender violence and the weaponisation of religion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter