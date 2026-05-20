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Human Rights Observatory

Liberia: School Fees Block Children’s Access to Education

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A junior high school classroom in Bong County, Liberia, January 2026. © 2026 Human Rights Watch (Monrovia) – Registration fees and other costs to attend public schools in Liberia are a major barrier to education, forcing many children to delay enrollment, miss school, or drop out altogether, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The 75-page report, “‘Without Education, There Will Be Nothing’: School Fees and Other Barriers to Education in Liberia,” documents that mandatory fees—despite a legal guarantee of free and compulsory education for grades…


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