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Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Margaret Thornton on the landmark Tickle v Giggle transgender case

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The anti-discrimination expert explains what the case was about, why it’s set for an appeal – and the broader implications if the decision stands.The Conversation


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