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How does street lighting impact wildlife and when should we turn off the lights?

By Samuel Challéat, Chercheur, Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS)
Jean Secondi, maître de conférences en Ecologie, Université d’Angers
Kevin Barré, Post-doctorant en écologie appliquée, Muséum national d’histoire naturelle (MNHN)
Laurent Godet, Chercheur au CNRS, Nantes Université
Léa Mariton, Post-doctorante en sciences de la conservation & éco-acoustique, Inrae
Thierry Lengagne, chercheur CNRS, Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1
For biodiversity, it’s not just about switching off street lighting, it’s about knowing when and where to turn the lights off.The Conversation


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