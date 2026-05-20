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Human Rights Observatory

Why early medieval Ireland had laws for bees

By Chris Doyle, Lecturer in Ancient and Medieval History, University of Galway
Who owns a swarm of bees? And what happens when they stray onto a neighbour’s land?

In early medieval Ireland, such questions were addressed by a remarkable set of laws known as the Bechbretha, which set out the rights and responsibilities associated with beekeeping. Also known as bee-judgments, these laws formed part of the wider medieval Irish legal system, Brehon law (known in Old Irish as fénechasThe Conversation


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