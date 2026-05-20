Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is it safe to use cake decorating dusts and dyes? 2 experts explain

By William Alexander Donald, Professor of Chemistry, UNSW Sydney
Deborah Yates, Conjoint Professor, Medicine & Health, UNSW Sydney
Have you ever baked or decorated a birthday cake?

Interest in elaborate cakes is booming, driven by social media trends and television shows such as Is It Cake?.

This means products such as edible glitter and colourful dyes are becoming…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 15 Australian companies switched to a four-day work week. It went surprisingly well
~ Detainee’s Death in Armenia Raises Serious Questions
~ South Africa: New Waves of Xenophobic Attacks
~ Indonesia: Military silences dissent with disinformation campaigns branding activists and journalists ‘foreign agents’
~ Norway: Court Blocks Activist’s Extradition to Greece
~ UN Experts Sound Alarm Over Saudi Arabia’s Abusive Labor Governance System
~ Two-and-a-half centuries of rainforest protection in Tobago
~ Elon Musk sued OpenAI and lost. But the core question of the case remains unanswered
~ Fish can pass Pfas safety limits one chemical at a time, but cocktail effects reveal a bigger unseen risk – new study
~ What’s the risk of infection from manicures and pedicures?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter