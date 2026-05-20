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15 Australian companies switched to a four-day work week. It went surprisingly well

By John L. Hopkins, Professor of Management, Deakin University
All but one of the companies researchers studied decided to continue with a four-day work week. And none reported a loss of productivity.The Conversation


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