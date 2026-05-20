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Human Rights Observatory

South Africa: New Waves of Xenophobic Attacks

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An anti-immigration protest in Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 29, 2026. © 2026 Themba Hadebe/AP Photo (Johannesburg) – Vigilantes in South Africa have carried out violent xenophobic attacks targeting African and Asian foreign nationals in recent weeks, with little or insufficient apparent response from the police and other authorities, Human Rights Watch said today.In April and May 2026, a citizen-led movement, March and March, that advocates more stringent immigration enforcement in South Africa organized demonstrations against undocumented migrants…


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