Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Israel Curbs Aid, Kills Civilians During Ceasefire

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Aid trucks enter the Kerem Abu Salem crossing in Khan Younis, Gaza, October 12, 2025. © 2025 Omar al-Qatta / AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – The humanitarian infrastructure sustaining life in Gaza remains in peril over six months after the ceasefire agreement in October 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. As the Board of Peace prepares to brief the United Nations Security Council on May 21 on its newly-issued six-month progress report, Israeli authorities are undermining humanitarian lifelines. Continuing Israeli attacks have killed at least 856 Palestinians…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why being called ‘detail-oriented’ can stall a woman’s career
~ Premenstrual dysphoric disorder is associated with higher risk of suicide – here’s how we hope our new tool will help
~ A pill helps you keep weight off after you come off weight-loss jabs – new study
~ Indonesia: Military silences dissent with disinformation campaigns branding activists and journalists ‘foreign agents’
~ Norway: Court Blocks Activist’s Extradition to Greece
~ UN Experts Sound Alarm Over Saudi Arabia’s Abusive Labor Governance System
~ Two-and-a-half centuries of rainforest protection in Tobago
~ Elon Musk sued OpenAI and lost. But the core question of the case remains unanswered
~ Fish can pass Pfas safety limits one chemical at a time, but cocktail effects reveal a bigger unseen risk – new study
~ What’s the risk of infection from manicures and pedicures?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter