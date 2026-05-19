Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Closing the Gaps’ on Needed Action to End Attacks on Health

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Debris in a procedure room at Maternity Hospital No. 5 after a Russian drone strike in Odesa, Ukraine, on March 28, 2026. © 2026 Nina Liashonok/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via AP Photo United Nations member states and civil society organizations met in New York City on Tuesday to renew their commitment to protecting health care in armed conflict. The event, part of Protection of Civilians Week, recognized a systemic failure to respect and uphold international laws and norms governing the use of force against health care.The event acknowledged the 10th anniversary of UN Security…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why being called ‘detail-oriented’ can stall a woman’s career
~ Premenstrual dysphoric disorder is associated with higher risk of suicide – here’s how we hope our new tool will help
~ A pill helps you keep weight off after you come off weight-loss jabs – new study
~ Indonesia: Military silences dissent with disinformation campaigns branding activists and journalists ‘foreign agents’
~ Norway: Court Blocks Activist’s Extradition to Greece
~ UN Experts Sound Alarm Over Saudi Arabia’s Abusive Labor Governance System
~ Two-and-a-half centuries of rainforest protection in Tobago
~ Elon Musk sued OpenAI and lost. But the core question of the case remains unanswered
~ Fish can pass Pfas safety limits one chemical at a time, but cocktail effects reveal a bigger unseen risk – new study
~ What’s the risk of infection from manicures and pedicures?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter