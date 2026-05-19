Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 reasons Stephen Colbert is one of the most important satirists in American history

By Sophia A. McClennen, Professor of International Affairs and Comparative Literature, Penn State
Stephen Colbert’s final episode as host of “The Late Show” on May 21, 2026, won’t mark the end of his career.

But as a scholar of political satire, I think it offers a chance to reflect on the lasting impact of his comedy, which has spanned his work as a correspondent on “The Daily Show,” his conservative pundit persona on “The Colbert Report” and his reinvention on “The Late Show.”

The best satirists do more than entertain. They influence public discourse and leave lasting marks on…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why being called ‘detail-oriented’ can stall a woman’s career
~ Premenstrual dysphoric disorder is associated with higher risk of suicide – here’s how we hope our new tool will help
~ A pill helps you keep weight off after you come off weight-loss jabs – new study
~ Indonesia: Military silences dissent with disinformation campaigns branding activists and journalists ‘foreign agents’
~ Norway: Court Blocks Activist’s Extradition to Greece
~ UN Experts Sound Alarm Over Saudi Arabia’s Abusive Labor Governance System
~ Two-and-a-half centuries of rainforest protection in Tobago
~ Elon Musk sued OpenAI and lost. But the core question of the case remains unanswered
~ Fish can pass Pfas safety limits one chemical at a time, but cocktail effects reveal a bigger unseen risk – new study
~ What’s the risk of infection from manicures and pedicures?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter