‘We need more staff!’: regional employers are hiring, but we are closing the door to skilled migrant workers
By Claire Higgins, Senior Research Fellow, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Sydney
Louise Olliff, Senior Research Associate at the Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Sydney
This pilot has made it easier for employers to hire skilled refugees from overseas, delivering benefits for local communities. But it is due to end on June 30.
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- Tuesday, May 19, 2026