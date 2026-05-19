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Famesick: Lena Dunham makes us laugh about a dream job turned brutal nightmare

By Liz Evans, Adjunct Researcher, English and Writing, University of Tasmania
During the final season of Lena Dunham’s acclaimed comedy drama series, Girls, the character she plays, Hannah Horvath, says her ambition as a writer is to make people laugh about painful things. In real life, this is exactly what Dunham has achieved with her second memoir, Famesick which opens with a prime example.


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