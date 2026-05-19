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Fears of helping the enemy are blocking international agreements on AI in weapons systems

By Mark Tsagas, Senior Lecturer in Law, Cybercrime & AI Ethics, University of East London
The third in a series of military AI summits was held in La Coruña, Spain in February 2026. The aim of the meeting was to convert previously agreed principles on the military use of AI into action. The summit was attended by government officials, military personnel, representatives from industry and researchers from thinktanks.

The goal of many experts and policymakers in this area is to usher countries towards a regulatory framework on using machine intelligence in warfare. To this end, the…The Conversation


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