After the flames, wildfires pollute drinking water for years
By Qingshi Tu, Assistant Professor, Department of Wood Science, University of British Columbia
Loretta Li, Professor Environmental Systems Engineering, Geo-Environmental Engineering, Geotechnical Engineering, University of British Columbia
Raul de Leon Rabago, Master of Applied Science Student, Civil Engineering, Environmental Systems Engineering, University of British Columbia
When people think about wildfires, they usually think about flames, smoke and evacuations. However, for many communities, some of the most important damage begins after the fire has passed.
Most wildfires leave behind a barren, blackened landscape, and within this changed environment, important impacts can leave their mark. Trees and other vegetation that once slowed rainfall and held soil in place are gone. Ash and burned debris cover the ground. Soil can become more vulnerable to erosion.
Then, the rain comes. When that happens, streams, rivers and water reservoirs receive…
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- Tuesday, May 19, 2026