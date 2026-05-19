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Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Authorities must promptly investigate killing of opposition figure and bring perpetrators to justice

By Amnesty International
Responding to the killing of Pedro João Chaúque, a member of the opposition National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola) party, in Mozambique’s south-western Gaza province on 16 May, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, said: “The killing of Pedro João Chaúque by unknown armed men is extremely […] The post Mozambique: Authorities must promptly investigate killing of opposition figure and bring perpetrators to justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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