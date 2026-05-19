Self-censorship, more stress, tougher recruiting – we asked US researchers how the Trump administration’s science policies have affected them
By Eric Welch, Professor and Director, Center for Science, Technology & Environmental Policy Studies, Arizona State University
Timothy P. Johnson, Professor Emeritus of Public Administration, University of Illinois Chicago
What do US researchers make of all the Trump administration science-related policy changes? A survey of 280 academic scientists asked them.
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- Tuesday, May 19, 2026