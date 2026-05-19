AI interviewers can’t connect with people the way human researchers can – they can produce only data, not meaning
By Kelley Cotter, Assistant Professor of Information Sciences and Technology, Penn State
Ankolika De, Ph.D. Candidate in Informatics, Penn State
Priya C. Kumar, Assistant Professor of Information Sciences and Technology, Penn State
Anthropic developed an AI interviewer it claims can help social scientists conduct research at scale. But AI models lack the human qualities that make qualitative research unique.
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- Tuesday, May 19, 2026