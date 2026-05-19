Formula 1 racing shows the hard part of reaching net-zero carbon emissions isn’t the engineering
By Caitlin Grady, Associate Professor of Environmental Management and Systems Engineering, George Washington University
Sachi Nandurkar, Senior Research Analyst, Food, Energy, Water Systems Lab, George Washington University
Many Formula 1 innovations have made their way from the racetrack to regular roads. But technological improvements can only go so far toward limiting greenhouse gas emissions.
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- Tuesday, May 19, 2026