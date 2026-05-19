After the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands more kindergarteners faced developmental challenges
By Magdalena Janus, Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of British Columbia
Caroline Reid-Westoby, Research Associate, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences, McMaster University
An increase in the number of kindergarten children with special needs since the pandemic means more children will require specialized assistance and accommodation in later grades.
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- Tuesday, May 19, 2026